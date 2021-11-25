Freedom of Stafford Borough for Royal British Legion charity
- Published
A branch of the Royal British Legion has been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Stafford.
The town's branch was formed in 1921, just a few months after the national charity came into being to support those affected by World War One.
A Freedom Scroll was presented on Tuesday to several members of the group.
Branch chaplain John Davies told councillors they accepted the award with pride and it was a "great honour".
"In granting the branch the freedom of this borough, you are recognising the work undertaken by former members, current members and indeed future members," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.