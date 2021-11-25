BBC News

Apartments, bars and cafes planned for £60m Stoke-on-Trent regeneration

Image source, Stoke-on-Trent City Council

A former industrial site could be transformed into a "vibrant" area of homes, bars and cafes under a £60m scheme.

The proposals for the Goods Yard area in Stoke-on-Trent, near the railway station, received £16m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.

Developer Capital & Centric said the plans include a public square for pop-up events.

A derelict signal box at the site will be restored and turned into a cafe bar.

The plans, which have been submitted to the city council, also include 170 apartments, a restored warehouse and reopening the water's edge to the public.

The designs "really celebrates the heritage of the area", Tim Heatley, from Capital & Centric said.

