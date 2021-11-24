Covid: Self-isolating adults in Staffordshire offered check in service
A Covid "check in" service is being offered to adults living on their own in Staffordshire to try to stop them spreading the virus.
The scheme is being offered in places such as the Staffordshire Moorlands and Eccleshall by housing group Revival.
The service will carry out tasks such as delivering prescriptions for adults and carers with Covid-19.
The association said it hoped it would reduce transmission of the virus by helping people manage at home.
"Sometimes people living alone or caring for someone feel they have no other option than to leave home to get essentials," Julie Russell, from Revival, said.
"This service will support those people and make sure everyone can remain safe and well in their home."
The service has been funded by Staffordshire County Council and will run until 31 March 2022.
