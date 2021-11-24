Tamworth man cleared of murder after stabbing girlfriend
- Published
A man who stabbed and ran over his girlfriend during a psychotic episode after eating a cannabis brownie has been cleared of murder.
Lauren Bloomer, 25, was stabbed more than 30 times and died at the couple's home in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in November 2020.
Jake Notman pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Stafford Crown Court.
Prosecutors accepted his mental state meant that he did not realise "what was real and what was not".
University student Ms Bloomer had been studying at their home in Bingley Avenue due to Covid-19 restrictions.
She started recording on her phone after seeking online advice about the "bad weed trip" suffered by her boyfriend, the court heard.
Notman became aggressive nine minutes into the recording, about a minute before his girlfriend is heard saying, "Please help me" to his aunt in a call on a second phone.
The audio recorded her screams, the jury was told, and the car factory worker was then heard saying "I am going to make sure", before the sound of a revving engine is heard, followed by a thud.
Neighbours saw him run over her body and not try to help her before heading back into their home, the prosecution said.
The defendant dialled 999 at 01:32 GMT, telling the operator he had "been told I have killed my girlfriend".
Prosecutors claimed the 27-year-old intended to kill but his defence argued he had "totally lost touch with reality" after eating the brownie.
He is due to be sentenced later on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk