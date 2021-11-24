Boots offers hundreds of jobs in Burton-upon-Trent over Christmas
- Published
Health and beauty retailer Boots plans to recruit 1,000 people in Staffordshire to support its Christmas operations.
The jobs will be at its distribution centre in Burton-upon-Trent to help deliver online orders.
The firm said Christmas jobs could lead to a permanent position with the firm in the future.
Boots is expecting high demand over the next few weeks, according to supply chain director Alan Penhale.
"Last year we did three million orders over the Black Friday period and we go from our off-peak period to this very busy Christmas gifting period," he said.
"So we need extra people to help us get those orders out to customers."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk