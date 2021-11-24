Walleys Quarry: Legal threat over noxious gas protests
People planning to protest about noxious gas emissions from a landfill site have been warned they could face legal action in the future.
A solicitor's letter has been sent by the operators of Walleys Quarry, in Staffordshire, to some campaigners.
It warns them they could take out an injunction if demonstrators trespass or intimidate staff.
People in Silverdale have long demanded more action over noxious emissions, which experts say are harming health.
In September, the High Court ruled the Environment Agency must do more to monitor the actions of the quarry owner to ensure levels of hydrogen sulphide gas from the quarry are cut.
Thousands of residents have previously complained of sleeplessness and breathing difficulties and claimed it was worse since the beginning of the year.
Demonstrations have been regularly held at the site for nearly a year.
In the letter, seen by BBC Radio Stoke, the solicitor said Walleys Quarry Ltd recognised the rights of peaceful protest.
But it claims previous protests have seen demonstrators trespass on quarry land and intimidate staff.
Campaigners have been urged to sign in writing an undertaking not to trespass, disrupt access or protest around the entrance to the quarry.
The letter gives them until 16:00 GMT on 24 November to agree or the solicitor says the firm will look to take out an injunction through the courts.
Audrey Young, who lives near the landfill site, said she had received the letter "out of the blue".
She said she would not sign an agreement and would not be put off from protesting as "I am not going to have a voice taken away".
