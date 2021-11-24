Staffordshire hospital worker thanked for spotting cancerous mole
- Published
A patient has thanked a hospital worker who spotted a cancerous mole when she came in for emergency surgery.
Julie Reed was preparing Lorna Duffin to have her gall bladder removed at Royal Stoke Hospital and told the patient to get the mole checked.
Ms Duffin went to her GP where she found out the mole was melanoma and would need to be removed.
"How lucky I was that [Ms Reed] was so vigilant and went above and beyond her role," Ms Duffin said.
"I doubt she realises just what she did that day and the life that she saved but I will never ever forget it and will be eternally grateful."
Ms Reed was recognised with a "hero award" by the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust for her actions last June.
"To me, I was just doing my job and what anyone else would do," she said.
"Because I have had to have some checked myself I knew what I was looking for and brought it to Lorna's attention. It's a good deed done."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk