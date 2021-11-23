Norton Green speed watch group launch after girl's death
A community speed watch is being set up after the death of a six-year-old girl.
Sharlotte Naglis died when she was struck while walking on the pavement with her dad in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent in June.
Speed cameras in the area caught 45 cases of speeding in July. One resident said traffic is getting busier.
It is one of a number of steps being looked at by councillors, who have pledged money to pay for road safety measures.
Michelle Shaker from Staffordshire Police's Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership met with volunteers at a meeting last week arranged by Stoke-on-Trent city councillors Carl Edwards, Dave Evans and James Smith, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Residents called for a number of measures to be introduced along Ball Lane and Endon Road including a Gatso speed camera and a pedestrian crossing.
Charlotte Kay, 43, who lives on Endon Road said traffic had got "progressively busier and faster" in the 20 years she had been in the area.
The local residents association has been working with local councillors to come up with a solution, she said.
Councillor Dave Evans said money from the local transport plan would be used to design a scheme to reduce traffic problems on Endon Road, while also considering the impact on surrounding routes.
The councillors vowed to take part in the speed watch group, which could begin training volunteers next month.
Staffordshire Police said it is still investigating the collision and is in contact with Sharlotte's family.
