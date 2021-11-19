Covid: Mothers' friendship after UNHM maternity ward meeting
- Published
Four mothers who gave birth within days of each other have become friends after meeting on a maternity ward.
Eden Elaine Cave, Myla Rose Halliwell, Jude James Chapman and Eva-Jay Leigh Maw were born within days of each other in October at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Their mothers first met on the ward and joined a maternity Facebook group where their friendship continued.
Jude's mother, Charlotte Richards, said they gave each other "great" support.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, maternity wards have introduced restrictions on visiting.
"Due to Covid we obviously weren't allowed our partners with us very much so it was great to have the support both physically and emotionally of the other girls," Ms Richards said.
"We would help each other out and it was lovely to have someone to talk to in the middle of the night.
"Although it was my second baby it was my first C-section and all of their first sections too, so we were all experiencing something scary and new for the first time, but it really helped to share the experience with each other and we have stayed in touch since leaving the hospital."