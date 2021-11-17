Man 'killed girlfriend after eating cannabis cake'
- Published
A man was recorded on a mobile phone as he stabbed, strangled, and ran over his girlfriend during a psychotic episode after eating a cannabis brownie, a court has heard.
Lauren Bloomer, 25, was stabbed more than 30 times and died at the couple's home in Tamworth, in November 2020.
Jake Notman denies murder, saying he did not form the necessary intent due to his mental state.
The prosecution said it was believed he had suffered an adverse reaction.
However, opening the case at Stafford Crown Court, prosecutor Deborah Gould said that did "not provide a defence" in law.
Ms Gould said university student Ms Bloomer had started recording on her phone "like something out of the movie Scream" after seeking advice on the internet about the "bad weed trip" suffered by her boyfriend.
The jury was told the near-17-minute audio recording "captured the moments leading up to, including and after the murder" in the early hours of 20 November at their home on Bingley Avenue.
It "shows the defendant as he began to attack" her, "at first with his bare hands", the court heard.
'Please help me'
"She was just trying to care for him in this state of being disordered through cannabis," Ms Gould said.
"At the start of the recording you will hear her laughing and the defendant accusing her of laughing at him."
Mr Notman, the court heard, became aggressive nine minutes into the recording, about a minute before his girlfriend is heard saying "please help me" to his aunt in a call on a second phone.
"The audio recorded Lauren's screams and it recorded her calls for help," Ms Gould told the jury.
She said Ms Bloomer "stops screaming" and the defendant "is then heard shouting 'I will never... see you again'."
The court was told Mr Notman was then heard saying "I am going to make sure", before the sound of a revving engine is heard, followed by a thud.
He was seen by neighbours as he ran over his partner's body, and took no steps to help her, before heading back into their house, the prosecution said.
The defendant dialled 999 at 01:32 GMT, telling the operator he had "been told I have killed my girlfriend".
Ms Gould said: "A disordered intention caused by self-induced ingestion of an intoxicant is as good as a sober intention."
Defence barrister Andrew Fisher QC said Mr Notman had suffered an "extreme florid psychiatric episode in the course of which he totally lost touch with reality and became wholly delusional".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk