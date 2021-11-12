Driver jailed for causing death of Stoke-on-Trent motorcyclist
- Published
A man who killed a motorcyclist in an "avoidable" crash has been jailed for dangerous driving.
A trial heard Usman Mohammed Farooq drove his car across the path of biker Martin Barker on Uttoxeter Road, Draycott, in January 2019.
The 50-year-old rider, known as Map, died in hospital the following day.
Farooq, 36, was convicted at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court and during a hearing on Thursday was sentenced to two years in prison.
The court heard how Mr Barker had ended up beneath a vehicle that had been following him after Farooq "pulled out very quickly from the junction without looking properly for other traffic," said Staffordshire Police.
"He took a chance which sadly had deadly consequences," added PC Matt Lovatt.
"This was an avoidable collision."
Farooq, of Supreme Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was also handed a two-year ban from driving, to start when he is released from prison.
The family of Mr Barker said: "He gave his best to us and everyone who knew him.
"We as a family are eternally grateful for having Map in our lives and have had the honour to have loved him."
