In pictures: Armistice Day marked at Alrewas Arboretum
A service of remembrance has taken place at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day.
Hundreds of people, including veterans from past conflicts, attended the service, at the Armed Forces Memorial at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among those who observed a two-minute silence to honour all who have fallen since World War One.
The arboretum marked its 20th anniversary whilst its parent charity, the Royal British Legion, celebrated its centenary and thanked all those who have supported its work over the last 100 years.
Ceremonies have taken place across the UK.
