Unadopted Barlaston road littered with potholes 'dangerous'
A road littered with dozens of potholes is dangerous and could lead to people being seriously injured, residents said.
People living on Lakewood Drive, Barlaston, Staffordshire, said the holes are getting worse.
It is an unadopted road and not owned or maintained by the county council.
The local authority said it would be be prepared to adopt it if the majority of residents were in favour, but it would need to be up to a suitable standard.
"We have just been forgotten," local resident Valerie Wilkinson said.
Several drivers have suffered punctures to their vehicles due to the potholes which include one about 30cm (12 inches) deep, she added.
"They are huge, the holes are and I think it is a safety thing now."
The residents said their research showed the estate Lakewood Drive provided homes for workers at the nearly Wedgwood factory from 1952.
'An assault course'
But it was the only road unadopted when the properties were sold off to private buyers and housing associations from about 1980.
Twenty-seven residents live on the road and one of them, parish councillor Daniel Bentley, described it as "an assault course".
"We had a lady who is in a wheelchair who is afraid of going out because she has actually fallen in the dark into a pothole and had to be rescued by a passer-by," he said.
He said the group had been quoted £250,000 by the local authority for work needed to get the road up to a standard at which they would consider adopting it.
Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for highways, David Williams, said the road would need to of a certain standard so it was "not an additional cost to Staffordshire taxpayers".
