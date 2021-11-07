Family tribute to 'considerate, caring' man after road death
A family has paid tribute to a "considerate, caring" 23-year-old man who died after he was hit by a van at a pedestrian crossing.
Joshua Spender, from Crewe, was struck on Macon Way in the town at around 17:30 on 5 November and died later in hospital.
His family said he "loved going to watch Crewe Alex[andra] with his dad, enjoyed reading books and travelling".
Cheshire Constabulary want to trace the driver, who failed to stop.
Detectives believe his white van would have sustained extensive front-end damage and have asked garages to report anyone coming in for repairs fitting this description.
The family of Mr Spender said he had lived in Crewe his whole life and was working as a trainee accountant, while attending Dane Bank college.
He had previously worked at Leighton Hospital for four years.
In their statement, the family added: "He was considerate, caring and had a good sense of humour. We, as a family, are devastated that we have lost Joshua in such tragic circumstances.''