Jobs promise as ASOS opens new Lichfield warehouse site
Fashion retailer ASOS has opened a warehouse in Lichfield, promising 2,000 new jobs.
The £90m facility at Fradley Park has already provided 700 jobs at the 437,000 sq ft site.
The company said it expects 30 million units to be shipped in its first year and up to 4.5 million units every week once it is fully operational.
Chief operating officer Mat Dunn said Lichfield was chosen for the "skills and talents it has to offer".
"We're looking forward to becoming part of the local community in the years ahead," he continued.
The city's Conservative MP, Michael Fabricant, said Lichfield was "ideal as a location for ASOS' new global warehouse".
Great to have @ASOS opening their global distribution centre in #Fradley, #Lichfield. They already employ around 1,000 workers and will eventually have 2,000 at the site.— Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 5, 2021
Thanks for the tour guys and gals! @ASOS_news
He was at the site for its formal opening earlier to "welcome ASOS to Fradley".
The local council said it was "delighted" the fashion giant had opened a facility in the city.
"As well as creating local employment and supply chain opportunities, I know ASOS are keen to play an active role in our community and I look forward to working with them in the years ahead," council leader Doug Pullen said.
ASOS currently operates other fulfilment sites in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.
During the pandemic, the online retailer reported surging sales, profits and customer numbers.
In February, the company spent £295m buying fashion brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT after the collapse of retail group Arcadia.
