BBC News

Jobs promise as ASOS opens new Lichfield warehouse site

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Online retailer ASOS plans to recruit 2,000 workers

Fashion retailer ASOS has opened a warehouse in Lichfield, promising 2,000 new jobs.

The £90m facility at Fradley Park has already provided 700 jobs at the 437,000 sq ft site.

The company said it expects 30 million units to be shipped in its first year and up to 4.5 million units every week once it is fully operational.

Chief operating officer Mat Dunn said Lichfield was chosen for the "skills and talents it has to offer".

Image source, ASOS Plc
Image caption,
MP Michael Fabricant and council leader Doug Pullen officially opened the new site

"We're looking forward to becoming part of the local community in the years ahead," he continued.

The city's Conservative MP, Michael Fabricant, said Lichfield was "ideal as a location for ASOS' new global warehouse".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

He was at the site for its formal opening earlier to "welcome ASOS to Fradley".

The local council said it was "delighted" the fashion giant had opened a facility in the city.

"As well as creating local employment and supply chain opportunities, I know ASOS are keen to play an active role in our community and I look forward to working with them in the years ahead," council leader Doug Pullen said.

Image source, Asos
Image caption,
The fashion giant reported soaring sales during the pandemic

ASOS currently operates other fulfilment sites in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.

During the pandemic, the online retailer reported surging sales, profits and customer numbers.

In February, the company spent £295m buying fashion brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT after the collapse of retail group Arcadia.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.