Fake housing ad on Facebook left woman penniless
By Stephanie Miskin
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A woman who was duped out of £1,000 by a fake property advert on Facebook has warned househunters to be extra vigilant before handing over any cash.
Sasha, 60, said the scam left her penniless after she tried find a property for her son in Stoke-on-Trent.
Action Fraud said more than 4,300 people have reported being conned out of a total of £6.4m through rental scams - many online - since January.
"I felt physically sick when the penny dropped," she said.
It is thought that lockdown also contributed to the number of people being duped because many househunters could only view properties virtually.
Sasha, not her real name, is on disability benefits and borrowed money to find her son somewhere to live after splitting from his girlfriend.
She spotted what looked like a suitable home being advertised on Facebook, but the "agent" told her the landlord was away and if she wanted it quickly, she could have a look through the windows.
She did - and it matched the photographs she had already seen. A contract was sent to her, which was company branded, and friends and family she asked to cast their eye over it agreed it appeared legitimate.
Sasha paid a deposit and one month's rent in two instalments, borrowing more money to secure the house.
"I was told to send £450 and the keys would be posted to me by courier next day delivery," she said.
"But when the keys didn't arrive, I was told they'd been sent to the wrong address but would be sent again."
A few phone calls and messages between them, she handed over more money but soon realised things need not seem right.
She even confronted the man posing to be the landlord.
"'I am a man of my word', he told me. And now his phone number no longer works," she said.
Is it safe to rent off Facebook?
Here are some things to consider first;
- Avoid putting a plea asking people to contact you
- If you can, use an agent or landlord who has been recommended
- If you do find one, do it via a trusted agent or rental website
- Don't pay any money without seeing the property first alongside the landlord or agent
- Check the person renting actually owns the property, using HM Land Registry(a cost of £3)
- If you can - pay a deposit via credit card to give yourself Section 75 protection
"I was absolutely broken," said Sasha, who was forced to get help from a foodbank so she could eat.
"I had no idea how I was ever going to pay the money back - £1,000 had just gone."
After months of turmoil, Sasha's bank agreed to pay the money via her bank's fraud department, but said she knew that not everyone isn't as lucky.
DC Rob Hadgett of Staffordshire Police advised anyone who experiences fraud to contact the police and Action Fraud.
"Taking steps such as visiting the property you intend to rent or checking that the owner is on an approved accommodation list, will help protect yourself from this type of fraud," he said.
