Covid: Action urged over low child vaccine uptake in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Parents in Stoke-on-Trent are being urged to book Covid jabs for their 12 to 15-year-olds as figures show fewer than one in 10 have had a vaccine.
Uptake of the vaccine in the age group in the city stands at 9%, according to the latest government data.
The figure is the joint lowest percentage in the West Midlands and among the lowest in England.
Steve Fawcett, a GP in Stoke-on-Trent, urged parents to book a vaccine before the end of half-term.
"Vaccines are safe, will protect children from Covid-19 and prevent further disruption to their education," he added.
Other areas in the West Midlands have far higher percentages for the vaccination of one dose to 12 to 15-year-olds.
The highest is 41% in Wychavon, Worcestershire, followed by 33% in both Telford and Wrekin and Malvern Hills.
The other area with a 9% uptake in the region is East Staffordshire.
Eight other places in England have the same percentage uptake or lower for the age group in England, according to the latest figures.
Six are in London, with the lowest percentage in the country for 12 to 15-year-olds being 6% in Barking and Dagenham.
The UK's chief medical officers have recommended a single Pfizer dose for all 12 to 15-year-olds.
The government has said it is stepping up the availability of jabs for the age group with them able from this half-term to get vaccinated in clinics, as well as at school.
The move has been welcomed by Carl Ward, chief executive of the City Learning Trust, which runs several academies in Stoke-on-Trent.
He believes several factors have affected the low uptake in schools in the city.
"It is probably taking longer to deliver in schools than probably anticipated, another might be the capacity of the teams putting that in place," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk