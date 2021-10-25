Disabled Stafford boy's therapy dog hurt in hit-and-run
A three-year-old boy's therapy dog was left for dead in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Otis, a harrier, underwent surgery costing thousands of pounds after being hit by a car in Stafford on Thursday.
Sebb has a rare medical condition and depends on Otis every day, so his family is appealing for donations to help the dog's recovery.
Staffordshire Police is investigating the crash on Silkmore Lane and said the car involved was a pale yellow Fiat.
Otis was left with a broken femur and hip, bruising around his neck and ribs, as well as a tyre mark across his body. While his initial surgery was covered by insurance, the family anticipate further costs in future.
"He's always there and when Sebb cries, he's there to comfort him because we can't always get there," Sebb's mother Sam said.
"He comes and tells us when Sebb needs some help."
She said she hoped the driver would come forward, but said she did not blame them for the crash.
Otis slipped his lead before heading out for his daily walk, the family said, and ran into the road.
It is a criminal offence to hit a dog and not report it to police, and Sam said she "just wish that they'd have stopped".
"It's a horrible thought that somebody can just drive off and not do anything about it and leave the dog to die on the side of the road," Sebb's father Steve said.
The family has so far raised more than £2,000 for Otis's treatment.
