Covid-19 costs put pressure on school budgets
- Published
School leaders in the West Midlands are warning the cost of dealing with Covid-19 is forcing them to make cuts to balance their budgets.
Emily Proffitt, a head teacher at a primary school in Staffordshire, said the cost of supply cover could be in the tens of thousands of pounds.
She said to see cuts in schools would be "heartbreaking".
The government said it was providing the biggest uplift to school funding in a decade.
Ms Proffitt, from Cooper Perry Primary School, said: "If things continue as they are, we are going to see cuts within school, and it's heartbreaking to say that, but I think every head teacher is in that position across the country."
Rob Kelsall, of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), echoed her fears, adding: "About 33% of schools are now having to make cuts in order just to balance their books.
"Balancing their books does not take into account the huge impact that Covid has had on schools and the additional cost and burden that that's placed on everyone.
"We're seeing those cuts really take hold in many, many schools now across the West Midlands region."
Catherine Phillips, the deputy head at the Staffordshire school, said budgets were "squeezed", adding staff were now often appealing to parents for items they would usually have been able to fund themselves.
A recent report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, showed per-pupil funding over the last decade had seen the biggest cut for over 40 years.
It said despite an extra £7.1bn for schools in England by 2022-23, spending per pupil would still be lower in real terms than in 2009-10.
Mr Kelsall said: "The overall investment in our schools is insufficient, to meet the growing demands that school leaders face, whether it's providing the best education or that support, particularly for those children with complex learning needs and send funding, special education needs, funding is now in real crisis."
A Department for Education spokesman said: "This government is providing the biggest uplift to school funding in a decade - £14bn in total over the three years to 2022-23.
"This includes a £7.1bn increase in funding for schools by 2022-23, compared to 2019-20 funding levels."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk