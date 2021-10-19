Man builds Halloween pirate ship in Tamworth g-arr-den
A man has built a giant pirate ship in his g-arr-den to celebrate Halloween.
It can be sea-n in front of the home of Andrew Carvel in Wilnecote Lane in Tamworth, and was built from scrap wood, fence panels and pallets.
Neighbours have been hooked by the creation, which measures 30ft (9m) long and 9ft (2m) wide, Mr Carvel said, and "just" fits in the garden.
The eye-catching creation is beloved by children in the area, Mr Carvel added, and follows a castle built last year.
He and his fiancée, Lisa Tarren, have been transforming their home for about three or four years, Mr Carvel said.
"She used to do it quite a bit and she builds all the models," he said.
Initially, the decorations were "just for fun", but now they also collect donations for Tamworth Pantry charity.
The ship, which took a few weeks to build was initially constructed in the back garden before being deconstructed and moved to the front, he said, adding, "the kids love it."
