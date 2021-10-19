Three attempted murder arrests over Burton hit-and-run
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was deliberately driven at a group of people, police say.
A man suffered potentially life-changing injuries to his legs in the incident in Burton-upon-Trent town centre on Friday.
The 34-year-old victim, who is local, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The detained men are aged 19, 21, and 22, and from Derby.
Officers were called to reports of public order offences on Station Street, close to McDonald's, at about 03:00 BST, said Staffordshire Police.
The force added it believed the victim was unconnected to the suspects and merely "in the wrong place at the wrong time".
The suspects have been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.
Officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk