Tamworth hopes to attract visitors to its markets
- Published
A town is hoping holding specialist markets will attract visitors.
Tamworth Borough Council hopes to invite more specialist market traders to its sites over the next year.
Thousands of people attended a food market in Tamworth on Saturday after a rejuvenation project.
"We're hoping to put on more of them so Tamworth is the destination for markets," Councillor Alex Farrell said, adding there was clearly an appetite for the events.
It's part of a five-year plan to get more people to visit the town centre, funded by £21m government grants.
"We've got a five year vision in Tamworth to really improve the town centre and get people here, visiting the town, spending money.
"We're putting [funding] towards really changing our town centre, inviting people in," Councillor Farrell said.
"Over the next five years we're going to try and increase footfall and really make Tamworth a destination."
The markets will provide an opportunity for local traders, he said, and generate further investment for businesses in the town.
"People say town centres are dying, that's clearly not the case in Tamworth."
