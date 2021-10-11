Officers search for missing pregnant woman from Fradley
A heavily pregnant woman has gone missing in Staffordshire, say police.
Officers have appealed for help to find 37-year-old Elizabeth Gilliver, from Fradley, who was last seen at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Ms Gilliver is described as white, with shoulder-length brown hair, of medium build and between 5ft 5 ins (1.65m) and 5ft 7ins (1.7m) tall.
Staffordshire Police added she was last seen wearing a dark blue Adidas jacket and light grey jogging bottoms.
She was also carrying a light-coloured handbag and was possibly also wearing an Adidas baseball cap and glasses.
The force has appealed for help on social media, calling on anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
