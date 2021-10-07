Woman died at Burton-upon-Trent home after drinking too much
A woman died at her home after drinking too much alcohol, a coroner concluded.
The body of Kelly Webber, 41, from Burton-upon-Trent, was discovered at a property on Somerset Road on 2 March.
Her inquest heard "there had been some recent violence" and that police visited her earlier in the day but she decided to stay at home.
Detectives, who had launched a murder investigation, said the probe was over following the coroner's verdict, with Ms Webber's family informed.
Two people, both from Burton, have been charged in connection with an attack on Ms Webber.
Jamie Michael George Boultbee, 40, of Branston Road, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating.
Amanda Lewis, 44, of Somerset Road, Stapenhill, has been charged with one count of assault by beating.
Both are due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on 17 November.
Coroner Andrew Haigh said in his record of the inquest that Ms Webber had a history of alcohol dependency, mental health problems and poor living circumstances.
The case has been referred to the police watchdog due to earlier police contact with her.
