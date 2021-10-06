School on Rugeley Power Station site to be carbon neutral
One of the UK's first carbon neutral schools is set to be built on the site of an old power station after being approved by councillors.
Construction of the Rugeley John Taylor School in Staffordshire is set to begin later this year, completing in 2023.
It is part of plans to redevelop the former Rugeley Power Station which will also feature 2,000 new homes.
The school will limit on-site parking to encourage walking and is set to be built using sustainable materials.
The plans were unanimously approved by Lichfield District Council's planning committee on Monday.
Councillor Diane Evans said it was "a great opportunity to provide an innovative, all-through school and the other opportunities that brings on this power station site, which will contribute towards helping climate change by cutting down travelling and using more sustainable materials".
Rugeley Power Ltd, who submitted the plans, said the school would help "kick start the wider regeneration of this brownfield site".
The power station closed in 2016 and its four huge cooling towers were demolished over the summer.
The school which will stand in their place will provide a 52-place nursery, primary school places for up to 472 pupils, 950 secondary school spaces and a sixth form provision for up to 200 students once fully open.
It will also feature a sports hall, tennis courts, all-weather pitches and a grass football pitch which will be shared with the public.
A council policy not to provide pick up points on site was raised as a concern at community meetings, however planners put forward a "park and stride" travel plan with car parks within walking distance of the school.
Councillor Evans said: "I think it's important that from the very beginning it is encouraging walking, cycling or scooters and provision is being made for that on the site."
