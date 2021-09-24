Boy, 12, dies after being injured at Tamworth Snow Dome
A 12-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured at an indoor ski centre.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to the Snow Dome in Tamworth at 18:40 BST to reports a child had been hurt during an activity.
Officers and ambulance crews attended the boy, who died a short time later.
A man is also being treated for injuries, the force said, and asked people not to speculate about the incident.
It also asked the public not to share any images or footage.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also been informed of the incident, Staffordshire Police said, and officers asked anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
The Snow Dome has been contacted for comment.
