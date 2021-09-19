Passenger dies and two hurt in crash on Staffordshire road
A 35-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision on a country road.
Staffordshire Police said the local man was a passenger in a Land Rover which crashed on the A52 on Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire, at about 00:45 BST on 19 September.
The force said he died at the scene and the male driver, who is 25, was taken to hospital with back injuries.
A 20-year-old passenger was also taken to hospital with back injuries.
