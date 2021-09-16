Family wins court case over Staffordshire landfill site emissions
- Published
The mother of a boy with breathing problems has won a High Court battle over the regulation of a landfill site accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening her son's life.
Lawyers representing Mathew Richards say hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from Walleys Quarry, in Staffordshire, has worsened his underlying health issues.
The Environment Agency (EA) must now take more action to control emissions.
But the court said the EA was not in breach of its legal obligations.
In delivering the court's 55-page judgement, Mr Justice Fordham said he was "satisfied that there is a direct effect on Mathew's home, family life and private life from adverse effects of severe environmental pollution".
Lawyers representing the family told a two-day High Court hearing in August there was a "public health emergency" and argued H2S emissions were affecting "hundreds and probably thousands of local people" near the site in Silverdale, near Newcastle-under-Lyme.
They asked for a court order requiring the EA to take "effective measures" to remove the risk to Mathew's life and his family's home posed by the noxious gas, which has a pungent eggy odour.
In response, the EA had argued there is not a real and immediate risk to the five-year-old's life and it had already taken measures to monitor and control air quality levels.
After considering the evidence, Mr Justice Fordham ruled "real and significant change" was required "as a matter of urgency".
He called on the Environment Agency to implement to reduce off-site odours and to cut daily H2S levels to a safe level by January 2022, to meet the same standards set out by authorities in the United States.
The judge also said the regulator needed to implement Public Health England's advice regarding the site.
He said the measures should "make a very real difference so far as the air which Mathew (and his community) breathes".
Speaking afterwards, the family's solicitor Rebekah Carrier, said it had been a "David and Goliath case, where a mother has faced up to the government agency which is supposed to protect public health and yet has failed so badly to do so."
She said that if the Environment Agency failed to take the action set out by the court then further legal action might be taken.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk