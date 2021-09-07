Tributes after Staffordshire nurse dies from Covid-19
A nurse who died from Covid-19 has been remembered by colleagues as "extremely loved" and an "advocate for patients".
Veronica Guy, who worked for University Hospital of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust, died at Royal Stoke University Hospital on 4 September.
She had worked in the renal unit at another UHNM site, County Hospital in Stafford, for more than 20 years.
The trust said Mrs Guy, known as Ronnie, would be "sadly missed".
Sally Davies, a sister at County Hospital, said the mother of two "loved to dance with her husband Colin and their friends and we all had some brilliant times together".
She added Mrs Guy would be remembered for her sense of fun and vibrant personality and that she was "very vivacious and always up for a laugh".
Tracy Bullock, chief executive at UHNM, praised Mrs Guy's years of service.
Mrs Guy started as a healthcare assistant before training to become a nurse and was well known at County Hospital, according to Ms Davies.
Saying Mrs Guy was "extremely loved by her colleagues", Ms Davies added: "She was an advocate for her patients, having had a renal transplant herself and was able to share her lived experience with [them]."
UHNM was unable to say whether Mrs Guy had been vaccinated.
