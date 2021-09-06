Former Staffordshire Police inspector admits Pride expenses lie
- Published
A former police officer who claimed mileage expenses after pretending to attend London's Pride parade has admitted fraud.
Staffordshire Police said Darren Oakey, who was an inspector at the time, lied about going to the event to represent the force in 2016.
Under the ruse he produced photos he claimed to have taken at the parade to investigating officers, the force said.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to four offences at Stafford Crown Court.
Oakey, from Stafford, was suspended by the force in January 2018 and resigned in June the same year.
Chief Constable Emma Barnett said the former officer had been in a position of trust.
"He betrayed that trust and let down his colleagues and the police service," she said.
On Friday, Oakey admitted two counts of fraud by false representation and one of perverting the course of public justice.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining or disclosing personal data or information, contrary to the Data Protection Act.
The court set a date for his sentencing in November.
