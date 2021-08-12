Cheshire care worker caught on camera sexually assaulting patient
A care worker who was caught by a hidden camera sexually assaulting a patient has been jailed.
Benjamin Poole admitted five sexual assault offences and two of wilfully neglecting an individual at an earlier hearing at Chester Crown Court.
The 21-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday.
Police said the woman, a resident at a specialist centre in Cheshire, had noticed things were happening to her during epileptic seizures.
In November 2020, she bought an alarm clock with a camera hidden inside, hoping to film what was happening.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said within days she had recorded footage of Poole sexually assaulting her a number of times over a period of 23 minutes while she was having a series of seizures.
Police were called after she showed it to managers at the centre.
In a victim personal statement, the CPS said the woman, in her 20s, had said she had gone from being a happy and positive person to being depressed and anxious, while her epilepsy had worsened since the assault.
Following sentencing, Julie Harrison, a senior lawyer with the CPS, said the offences happened in an environment the woman "should have felt safe, secure, and protected".
"In fact, she was abused by this man whose role it was to care for her when she was at her most vulnerable and who abused her trust in the most despicable way," she said.
Det Con Amelia Stevens said Poole "wrongly believed that the victim would have no recollection of what he had done, but thankfully as a result of her courage and bravery, he is now facing the consequences of his actions.
"While the victim will never be able to forget what happened to her, I hope that the sentence handed to Poole will help to provide some closure."
As well as his prison sentence Poole, of Somerville Street, Crewe, was served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
