Burned woman found in Perton lay-by identified by police
- Published
A woman whose badly-burned body was found in a lay-by has been identified by police.
Jomaa Jerrare, 52, of Heath Town, Wolverhampton, was found just before 02:30 BST on Monday on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, Staffordshire.
A 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action, say police.
A post-mortem examination has taken place and the cause of Ms Jerrare's death is under further investigation.
The Staffordshire force said it believed she was driven to the lay-by.
Det Supt Tom Chisholm said inquiries were ongoing and he urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We've had a tremendous response from the public but, again, I must stress, this is the early stages of a major investigation and we are pursuing many lines of inquiry," he said.
"We need to understand Jomaa's movements prior to her death and want to hear from anyone who knew her or has seen her over the last few months. We are keen to understand where she has been frequenting and who she has been associating with."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk