CCTV 'captured abuse' at Ashley mental health unit
- Published
Unprofessional and abusive staff behaviour was found at a mental health hospital before it closed, inspectors said.
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said two incidents caught on CCTV at Eldertree Lodge in Staffordshire saw doors slammed or forced shut on a patient.
Operator Coveberry Limited, has been contacted for comment.
The report said there had also been multiple examples where staff at Eldertree Lodge, in Ashley, pulled or dragged a patient in an attempt to move them to the ward seclusion room.
The CQC said it had examined CCTV of six incidents on one ward at the hospital between 27 February and 13 April.
The report was produced after an unannounced inspection of the site on 20 May and a follow-up visit on 3 June specifically to review the CCTV footage.
Inspectors said the incidents captured on CCTV "demonstrated ill-treatment or abuse and the use of inappropriate restrictive techniques by one or more of the staff members present".
A previous inspection in March had rated the unit as inadequate, and the latest report found failings had not been addressed and people continued to receive unsafe care.
Debbie Ivanova, from the CQC said it had supported Eldertree Lodge to improve its care following the March inspection but "progress was not made".
"Our subsequent inspection, in May and June, found people continued to receive unsafe care," she said.
"In some cases, people were subjected to abuse and interactions that lacked compassion, dignity or respect.
"This is unacceptable and people deserved better.
"Closing a service is a last resort, but we do not hesitate to act proportionally when people are at risk of harm or receiving poor care."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk