Murder inquiry after body found in Perton lay-by
- Published
A murder probe is under way following the discovery of a body in a lay-by.
Staffordshire Police said the body, "believed to be that of a woman", was found at about 02:00 BST on Monday on Bridgnorth Road, Perton.
The circumstances around the death are not yet understood, said the force, adding detectives were working to identify the individual.
The road was closed in both directions from Tinacre Hill to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane.
Det Ch Insp Dan Ison said they were working on several lines of inquiry and it was "critical" positive identification was made quickly.
He appealed for the public's help and said officers wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area between 02:00 and 03:00.
Police also appealed for dashboard camera footage of the scene close to and between the hours in question.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk