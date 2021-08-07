National Memorial Arboretum event off after military band told to isolate
- Published
An event at the National Memorial Arboretum has been cancelled after the military band booked to perform was told to self-isolate.
Ticket holders for the Summer Proms event, due to take place this weekend, will have the option of a refund.
A spokesperson said a member of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, meaning the whole band is in isolation.
A replacement military band was unavailable at such short notice.
The National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, announced the decision "with great regret" and said it was in the process of contacting all ticket holders.
"The Summer Proms is one of our most popular annual events and our team has been looking forward to welcoming everyone for a fantastic summer evening of entertainment and we deeply regret any inconvenience," an arboretum spokesperson said.
The event was due to feature the band playing "prom favourites" alongside soprano Emily Haig, followed by a firework display.
The arboretum is home to about 400 different memorials on its 150-acre site, including a police memorial that was unveiled by Prince Charles last month.
It has had to limit visitors to the memorials during the coronavirus pandemic with the majority of spectators for last year's socially distanced Remembrance Sunday service having to watch online.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk