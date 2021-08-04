Boy, 15, arrested after man stabbed in Burslem park
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a park.
Police were called to Burslem Park on Moorland Road in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday evening.
An 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the arm, shoulder and back. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
The arrested boy, from Stoke-on-Trent, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained a short time after the attack.
He is being held on suspicion of wounding and remains in police custody.
Staffordshire Police said its inquiries continue and extra officers will be in the area.
