Tokyo 2020: Family cheer on John Gimson in silver-winning race
Family and friends cheered on Olympian John Gimson and his crewmate Anna Burnet as they enjoyed silver medal success at Tokyo 2020.
Gimson, who lives in Congleton, Cheshire, grew up sailing at Rudyard Lake Sailing Club in Staffordshire.
His family and club members gathered early to watch him take silver at the Nacra 17 high performance foiling catamaran class event.
The 38-year-old's parents said they had not seen their son since October.
Paul and Rozanne Gimson said it had been "comms down" during the Games so the pair could concentrate on the job in hand.
The family have not seen him in person since October due to Covid-19 and the need to train in a bubble with fellow athletes in Sardinia and Sicily.
Mr Gimson said: "It's been so good to have the support of everyone at the club, especially the people who were here when John was sailing here.
"It's been very nerve-racking, I've not slept a lot in the last week, we're just elated.
"It's been so many years in the coming and to go to his first Olympics and get a silver medal, brilliant!"
Rose Mycock, who helped run the club's junior section when Gimson was an upcoming sailor, said: "We knew once he got over the startline in the medal race he just needed to stay safe and sail carefully and he did it, we're ecstatic and I'm just so proud of him."
Also at the club were John's sister Loveday Godfrey and husband Dan with their children, baby Lamorna Rose and Harry, aged six, who had just completed building a Lego catamaran, a present from his uncle.
