Stoke-on-Trent dog attack: Boy, 12, still in hospital
A 12-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries when he was bitten by two dogs remains in hospital five days after the attack, police say.
He was found with wounds to his face, back, chest and legs on Dawlish Drive, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday.
The boy was playing in a friend's back garden when the dogs bit him in an "unprovoked manner", said police.
He had previous interactions with the dogs who had never shown any previous aggression, officers added.
The child is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries at Royal Stoke Hospital.
A man in his 20s also suffered injuries to his legs in the attack.
The two dogs, who were not an illegal breed or considered to be a dangerous breed, have since been put down.
