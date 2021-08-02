Balloon tangled in wires delays trains near Tamworth
- Published
A party balloon has disrupted train services in Staffordshire after getting tangled in electric cables.
The helium inflatable became caught on Monday in wires near Tamworth that power trains on the West Coast Mainline.
Network Rail said engineers had to close the railway and switch off electricity so the item could be removed.
The closure delayed passengers on six trains by a total of 44 minutes.
More than 600 balloon-related incidents have been recorded by Network Rail in England, Scotland and Wales in the last 10 years.
A spokesperson said Network Rail would prefer people kept their party balloons inside and did not release them outdoors, "especially if you're near the railway".
He added: "While balloons are fun and bring a sense of celebration to any event, they can be dangerous and cause delays."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk