Cigarette stash found hidden in a hole in a Stoke-on-Trent shop wall
- Published
Thousands of contraband cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco have been found hidden in a hole in a wall.
The concealed hole was sniffed out by a tobacco detection dog outside a shop in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.
The hole, which was reached from the outside, was discovered as police and trading standards officers searched two stores in the city centre.
They found a total of 15,000 illegal cigarettes and 2kg (4lb) of illicit hand rolling tobacco worth £8,500.
The council's director of public health, Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, said the sale of illegal tobacco "creates a cheap source of tobacco for children and young people".
He added: "It also undermines all of the good work being done to stop people smoking."
The raids in Stoke-on-Trent were part of an ongoing operation by National Trading Standards to tackle illegal tobacco.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk