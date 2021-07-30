BBC News

Cigarette stash found hidden in a hole in a Stoke-on-Trent shop wall

Published
image sourceStoke-on-Trent City Council
image captionA tobacco detection dog helped sniff out the hidden compartment

Thousands of contraband cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco have been found hidden in a hole in a wall.

The concealed hole was sniffed out by a tobacco detection dog outside a shop in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

The hole, which was reached from the outside, was discovered as police and trading standards officers searched two stores in the city centre.

They found a total of 15,000 illegal cigarettes and 2kg (4lb) of illicit hand rolling tobacco worth £8,500.

image sourceStoke-on-Trent City Council
image captionThe hidden compartment was in the outside wall of a shop and contained illegal cigarettes and tobacco, the city council said

The council's director of public health, Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, said the sale of illegal tobacco "creates a cheap source of tobacco for children and young people".

He added: "It also undermines all of the good work being done to stop people smoking."

The raids in Stoke-on-Trent were part of an ongoing operation by National Trading Standards to tackle illegal tobacco.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.