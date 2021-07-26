Tokyo Olympics: Nerves of Adam Peaty's family before swim
- Published
Adam Peaty's family has described feeling "sick and nervous" ahead of the swimmer's successful defence of his Olympic title.
The 26-year-old from Uttoxeter became Team GB's first gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics.
Winning the men's 100m breaststroke meant he also became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic gold.
Mum Caroline admitted the weight of history got the better of her.
She said: "Normally it's all screams and everything in the Peaty household... but last night was really quiet. I was just pushing myself back into the sofa because I was petrified.
"The more that they exceed, the bigger the expectation - we felt it so heavy this time."
Dad Mark described his son's achievement as "fantastic".
After the race, the Olympic champion, who has recorded the 16 fastest times in the event, said the win meant "the world to me".
The swimmer became a first-time father last September when partner Eiri Munro gave birth to son George.
"I want to say thank you to my family, my gorgeous partner and gorgeous son," he said on winning. "This victory wasn't mine, it was the British team's and my family and friends'. I am just so relieved."
Ms Munro explained that she had watched the event with an "excited" George and said it was "going to be something that we remember for the rest of our lives".
Ms Munro spoke to Peaty after the final via a video call.
"We didn't actually say much - we were just kind of smiling and trying not to cry," she said.
On Twitter, meanwhile, Peaty was congratulated by many people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Huge congratulations to @Adam_Peaty on winning @TeamGB’s first gold and making history by successfully defending his Olympic title. #TeamGB https://t.co/VlPeKuFS03— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 26, 2021
Closer to home, the leader of Staffordshire County Council, Alan White, said the "whole of the county" was behind the swimmer.
And one of Peaty's first swimming coaches, John Plant, chairman of Dove Valley Swimming Club in Uttoxeter, said he had been left "speechless" by the repeat achievement.
Attending a training session at Uttoxeter Leisure Centre on Monday morning, Mr Plant described the winning performance as "inspirational".
He said: "I didn't have any trouble getting anybody here this morning despite the fact that some of them were up watching it at three o'clock."
Former British Olympian swimmer Mark Foster called the win "outstanding, exceptional, brilliant".
He said: "Any word you want to use is of that ilk - it's mind-blowing what he's done."