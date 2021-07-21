Cow wanders on to M6 in Staffordshire after 'idiots force gate'
- Published
Police and farmers joined forces to rescue a cow that wandered on to the M6 motorway.
The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said the cow found itself on the M6 near Doxey, Staffordshire, on Tuesday night.
It said it happened after "idiots forced and left a farmer's gate open".
According to CMPG, officers took the cow to safety before Highways England officials and a group of local farmers helped.
They ensured "she was safely walked off the network and back home after an exciting night out".
The CMPG, which covers the Staffordshire and West Midlands Police force areas, said: "Many thanks to the drivers held up as we shut the carriageway, your patience as we deal with these and other incidents is greatly appreciated."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk