Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor denies rape of girl
- Published
A former Stoke-on-Trent city councillor has appeared in court to deny raping a girl.
Randy Conteh, 62, resigned as a councillor in May after 19 years on the local authority, during which time he served as a cabinet member.
He is accused of one count of raping a girl under 16, between 1995 and 1997.
Mr Conteh appeared briefly at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty. A trial date has yet to be set.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.