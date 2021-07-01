Stoke-on-Trent murder probe after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent.
Officers were called to the property on Hartshill Road, in Hartshill at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday by the ambulance service, said Staffordshire Police.
A 26-year-old man was arrested but has since been released under investigation.
The force said it was still working to establish the circumstances around the woman's death.
The victim has not yet been named.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
