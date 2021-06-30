Diver Ben Snape 'died doing something he loved'
The sister of a diver who died off the coast of Cornwall said he had "always loved the outdoors".
Benjamin Snape, 39, from Leek, Staffordshire, failed to resurface after diving near a wreck off Pendennis Point, Falmouth, on 17 June.
Police divers, using specialist equipment, recovered his body on Thursday.
Pam Snape said her brother was a "master" at diving and his family were left "heartbroken" by his death.
Mr Snape, who was known as Yozzer to family and friends, worked hard in the construction industry, but lived to go shooting or diving at the weekend, she said.
An active diver over the last 21 years, she said her brother had visited sites around the country and abroad, including in Egypt.
Ms Snape said her family, including his partner and two teenage children, had been "praying for a miracle" until the news of his death was confirmed.
She added they could not thank the emergency services enough "for their tireless work" and they would "give him a good send off".
Mr Snape's niece, Kelly Fenton, said he often "lit up their lives with his humour and personality".
She said it had been the "most difficult six days", but he could now come home.
"We take a little bit of comfort in knowing he sadly passed away doing something he was so passionate about and loved," she added.
The family has asked for any donations to be made to the RNLI charity.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Mr Snape's death was not being treated as suspicious.
The coroner's office in Cornwall said it had been notified of his death and an inquest would be opened soon.
