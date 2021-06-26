Princess Anne and service personnel mark Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day has been marked by the Princess Royal and about 100 service personnel.
They gathered with their families at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire for the annual celebration, now in its 30th year.
The princess, 70, was dressed in uniform and accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
The Royal Family issued a message, thanking the armed services for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The service personnel and their families were invited for lunch with Princess Anne after the ceremony and were treated to a flypast from the Red Arrows.
The royal family's official Twitter account carried a message of thanks to "every regular, reserve, cadet and veteran" who has served with the armed forces.
And the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall tweeted: "Since the start of the pandemic, our Armed Forces have been there to help the nation through the difficult times, from setting up Covid-19 testing sites to supporting the NHS by assisting ambulance workers.
"Thank you all for your service."
In London Armed Forces Day was marked with electronic billboards at Piccadilly Circus displaying portraits of armed forces personnel with messages thanking them for their service.
And the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "This year we have witnessed the full breadth of what the armed forces can do - from being on the front line in our fight against Covid to work fighting terrorism, delivering aid and flying the flag for the UK internationally.
"This Armed Forces Day, on behalf of the nation, I want to say a huge thank you for everything you do. We owe you more than I can ever say."
The National Event which usually marks Armed Forces Day will be hosted by Scarborough in 2022 after this year's event was postponed.
