Princess Anne marks 100 years of Wrens association
The Princess Royal has dedicated a stone to mark the centenary of the Association of the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS), known as the Wrens.
She was joined by veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire and afterwards they shared their stories.
Joan "Jonnie" Berfield, 97, begged her father to let her join when she was 18 and served as a coder.
"It was wonderful - it was the best thing I ever did," she said.
Princess Anne, who was also Chief Commandant of the WRNS from 1973 until 1993, said the ceremonial stone marked the "achievements of 100 years".
She added: "They may have passed, but are nonetheless huge achievements.
"But particularly it's a signpost of the commitment to continue the good works of the association and all that the women have done in the past in the naval service of their country and what they will continue to do in the future."
The ceremony had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the princess said: "Time is not really of the essence, this is about recognising real service and it doesn't matter when you do that and we can look forward to the next 100 years, from now, in this dedication."
The Wrens were formed in 1917 to free up men to fight in the World War One by getting women to work in support services and was revived in 1939 for World War Two.
It was finally amalgamated with the Royal Navy in 1993.
The Association of Wrens was founded in 1920 by Dame Katherine Furse, to help members stay in touch with each other and share their experiences.
Mrs Berfield, who lives in Buckinghamshire and was called up in 1942, said: "We were very proud to be Wrens - it was very difficult settling down into civvy life."
Barbara McGregor, 61, from Bridgend, South Wales, joined in 1977 and served for nearly 44 years in the Wrens and then the Royal Navy.
She retired in January this year as the longest serving female in the UK Armed Forces and said there had been massive changes in the opportunities for women in the Royal Navy in that time.
She said: "The world is their oyster - very different to my time, but the expectation when I was an 18-year-old was a lot different."
