Stoke-on-Trent crash: Girl, 6, killed and father hurt
A six-year-old girl has died after she and her father were reportedly hit by a car near Stoke-on-Trent, police said.
The pair were walking along Endon Road, Norton Green, at about 19:15 BST on Saturday when the crash happened.
Staffordshire Police said passers-by attempted to save the girl but she died at the scene.
Her father is being treated for injuries, while the car driver is being treated for a head injury, the force added.
Insp Lee Robinson, of Staffordshire Police, said: "The girl's family will be supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.
"We do not yet understand fully what has happened and so I'd urge people to avoid the area while we investigate and please not to speculate as to the circumstances.
"However, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch and assist our enquiries."