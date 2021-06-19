Tamworth street artists create new work in live stream
People have watched from their homes as street artists created new works as a part of an online streaming project.
The Unity Online Paint Jam brought together 10 artists in Tamworth with others from Peterborough, Cheltenham, Brighton and the Netherlands.
The event was started last year by Vic Brown, founder of the New Urban Era (Nue) art project, to keep artists active and engaged during the pandemic.
He said its success had led them to decide to make it an annual event.
Last year's stream had 17,000 views and artists were able to talk to one other while working.
"It made people feel like they were still together and kept people going," Mr Brown said.
Nue also created a cycle arts trail in Tamworth as part of its work during the lockdowns.
The group, which has received Arts Council England funding, linked up with street art festival Korpfest which hosted five artists in Peterborough for the streamed event earlier.
Meanwhile, artists Nol, RenNL and Dodici joined the live stream from the Netherlands.
The artists in Staffordshire worked on 72ft (22m) walls at Tamworth Graffiti Tunnels.
Mr Brown, who set up Nue 10 years ago, was among 13 "unheralded champions of the arts sector" during the pandemic who were recognised by the National Lottery's Portraits of the People project.
