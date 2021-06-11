Covid-19: Surge testing in Leek over Delta variant rise
Surge testing is going to be carried out from Monday in Leek after an increase in the number of cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
More than 60 people have tested positive for the variant, which was first identified in India, the county council said.
Everyone aged eight or older in the town will be offered a Covid test.
The government said positive results would be tested to identify anyone with a variant of concern.
An increasingly number of cases of the Delta variant have been found in Leek since health chiefs first revealed a spike in the town earlier in June.
Four schools in the area were found to have cases linked to the outbreak which led to hundreds of staff and pupils self-isolating.
Testing of pupils in some schools will take place next week, the county council said, with pop-up centres and house-to-house testing also planned.
The testing area will also be expanded to include nearby Cheddleton.
Dr Richard Harling, director for health at the council, said they wanted to identify and isolate as many cases as possible.
"We want to stop the spread of the virus before it gets out of control, like we have seen in some other parts of the country," he said.
A pop-up vaccination centre at Moorlands Hospital for people aged 18 and over will continue running into next week, the council said.
The added there were no plans for any further Covid restrictions in the area.
